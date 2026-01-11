Not the hardest hitter, UPW's Litchfield trying to find her own ways to score big runs

Navi Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) Phoebe Litchfield is not among the hardest hitters of the ball but the rising star from Australia is trying to find her own way of scoring runs by manipulating the field and making 'good' decisions.

The 22-year-old Litchfield was the standout performer for UP Warriorz with a well-made 78 off 40 deliveries against Gujarat Giants, albeit in a losing cause.

"T20 cricket has definitely been a work-on for me. I probably don't hit the ball as hard as some of the big hitters, so it's been about finding my own way to score, manipulating the field and making good decisions.

"Each year I'm finding it easier to score quicker," said Litchfield, who made her international debut in 2022 against India in T20Is and in the 2024 WPL auction was bought by Gujarat Giants for Rs one crore.

The youngster held firm even as wickets fell around her, before being dismissed in the 16th over. "If you'd told me a couple of years ago that I'd hit a few sixes tonight, I wouldn't have believed you. Everyone's getting stronger and the ball is travelling further. For me, it's often just about a relaxed swing and timing the ball, rather than trying to hit it too hard," said Litchfield.

Litchfield's knock, studded with eight fours and five sixes, was one of the few major positives from the opening game for UPW.

Reflecting on the team's approach with the bat, Litchfield said, "Our batting order has so much versatility and firepower, both at the top and down the order. The message is to back yourself, play your shots and not leave any runs out there.

"Shweta (Sehrawat, 25 runs vs GG) is a real aggressor from ball one, and that allows (skipper) Meg Lanning and me to bat around her, along with players like Deandra Dottin," added Litchfield.

She also praised Meg Lanning’s impact on the squad. The Australian top-order batter moved from Delhi Capitals to UP Warriorz ahead of the new WPL season, and her 70-run stand with Litchfield provided the team with a strong start, only for it to be frittered away later.

"Meg is so calm, composed and concise -- maybe the three Cs. Her messaging is always clear and never confusing. She just gets the job done and has fun doing it, and you can see why she led Australia so successfully for so long," said Litchfield.