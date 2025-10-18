Perth: India's new ODI captain Shubman Gill says his bond with the Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is as strong as ever despite contrary narratives floating on social media in recent weeks, insisting that he will not hesitate to approach the two stalwarts, if he is in a fix during a match.

Gill replaced highly successful Rohit as India's new ODI skipper. The future of the two legends has become a matter of intense speculations since then. Gill's first assignment is three-match series against Australia, starting here on Sunday.

Standing on the banks on Swan river -- quite an unusual setting for a pre-match media conference -- Gill sought to dispel the doubts.

"A narrative is run on the outside but nothing has changed in my relationship with Rohit. He is very helpful whenever I feel I need to ask him anything, may be input on nature of the track," Gill told media on the eve of the series-opener.

"I go and ask 'What do you think? If you would have been leading what would you do?' I have great equation with Virat bhai and Rohit bhai and they never hesitate in giving suggestions," Gill said, seeking to clear the air about the misconception that the two seniors haven't taken the decision well.

The 25-year-old skipper understands that these are "big shoes to fill" and he would need a lot of support from the two former skippers.

"I have had numerous conversations with Virat bhai and Rohit bhai on how to take team forward. What kind of culture they wanted to take the team forward, and those learnings and experience will help us.

"These are big shoes for me to fill in because of the legacy created by Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni), Virat bhai and Rohit bhai, so many experiences and learnings. The kind of experience and skill-set that they bring to the team is massive."

In his growing up years when ODI cricket still ruled the hearts and minds of Indian fans, it was but natural that Gill grew up on a staple diet of hundreds scored by Kohli and Rohit.

So how would it be to lead them? "Obviously, when I was kid, I used to idolise them for the game they played and hunger they had which inspired me. It is a big honour for me to lead such legends of the game.

"When I am in a difficult situation I wouldn't shy away from getting any suggestions from them," Gill said making it clear how he felt about the presence of the two seniors.

When questioned what specific traits would he like to pick from Rohit and Virat, Gill harped on "messaging and communication".

"There are some things I observed and really liked as a player when I played under them. How they converse and what kind of messaging helped me get the best out of me when I played under them.

"That's the kind of captain I would want to be where all my players feel secured, and the job they have to do and communications would be clear."

Experience they say can't be bought from a supermarket and that is where exactly the duo stands out.

"They have served Indian cricket for close to 20 years and I have learnt a lot when I played under them, the experience that they bring can't be replicated, the runs that they have scored all over world."

On a personal front, Gill believes that more the responsibility entrusted upon him, better he gets as a player.

"I like when I am entrusted with extra responsibility. I thrive under pressure, my best game comes out. But when I bat, I think as a batter and then I take best decisions.

"As a batter, I try not to think like a skipper as then you take more pressure on yourself and you might end up losing freedom of playing your shots and lose the 'X factor'."