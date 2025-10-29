Sports

Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of first three T20Is against Australia due to neck injury

NewsDrum Desk
Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrating his half century against Bangladesh

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Canberra: Injury prone all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the first three T20 Internationals against Australia due to neck spasms, the BCCI said on Wednesday.

Reddy, who was ruled out of the third ODI against Australia in Sydney due to quadriceps injury, has now sustained a new niggle.

"Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out for the first three T20Is. The all-rounder who was recovering from his left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide, complained of neck spasms, which has impacted his recovery and mobility. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress," BCCI stated in a media release.

The 22-year-old has been on the sidelines off and on in the past one year due to various injuries.

