Now Rizwan too skips National T20 Championship in Faisalabad

Karachi, Mar 17 (PTI) After Babar Azam and Naseem Shah, Pakistan's ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan has also chosen to skip the ongoing National T20 Championship in Faisalabad.

Rizwan, instead, was spotted on Sunday playing a club cricket match in Peshawar as photographs of him playing no-look shots were highlighted on social media.

Rizwan, who normally makes it a point to play in domestic cricket when there are no international commitments, has apparently opted to play club cricket as he recently returned after performing Umrah in Mecca and wants to relax before going to New Zealand for the three-match ODI series.

Rizwan, Babar and Naseem were all dropped by the national selectors for the ongoing five-match T20 series in New Zealand with a new-look Pakistan side losing the first game by nine wickets.

Babar is also presently in Mecca for Umrah.

The National T20 Cup is scheduled to run until March 27 with all available players told to play for their domestic associations. PTI Cor AH AH