NRAI announces first ever 'Shooting League of India'

New Delhi: The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Wednesday announced the sport's first ever franchise-based league in the country christened "Shooting League of India".

The proposal, mooted by NRAI president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, has received approval from the national federation's governing body.

A window for the same is being chalked out, post receiving approvals from the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), the sport's global governing body.

The first edition of the league will be held in March.

Deo said, "Shooting, particularly after the performance in the recent Paris Olympics has received a huge fillip in its popularity and we thought that this was the right moment to launch a league.

"We have seen how well organised franchise leagues have not only helped in popularising the sport even further, but most importantly have brought in new audiences and revenue for them and their athletes. We owe it to our athletes to make the sport self-sustainable." At Paris Olympics, Indian shooters won three medals in a single sport for the first time.

"Shooting in its purest Olympic form and format is not considered television friendly. However, we have all deliberated upon it extensively and feel that we may have arrived at a winning formula," he said.

"Let's keep our fingers crossed as all is in the interest of the sport and its super athletes, who have brought glory to the country on global platforms consistently over the last few decades," Deo added.