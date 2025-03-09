NRAI conducts second ISSF Electronic Scoring Target course

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), under its Education Programme, successfully conducted the second ISSF Electronic Scoring Target (EST) course at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Ranges here from March 5-9.

The course, the largest-ever conducted by the NRAI, drew 32 participants including three from Nepal and one from Sri Lanka, marking the beginning of international participation in the federation's technical education initiatives.

Following the success of the first ISSF EST Course held between February 24-28, NRAI continued to develop skilled technical officials proficient in handling EST systems. These systems are used in national and international competitions.

The second batch was part of their effort to strengthen the technical capabilities of the sport across India and beyond.

The ISSF EST course, conducted by Jadranka Strukic of Croatia, Kuwait's Khaled Aljerayed, and India's Pawankumar Singh, trained 27 participants in the first batch from across India.

The five-day programme combined theoretical instruction with practical exercises, ensuring participants gained comprehensive expertise in EST operations.

Strukic said, "This is the largest batch I have conducted anywhere in the world, which clearly shows the growing commitment towards technical excellence in this region. The ISSF EST license is very important for officials who aspire to work as Rifle and Pistol Jury Members in international competitions.

"It is also mandatory for anyone wishing to work in the Results, Timing & Scoring (RTS) team at ISSF events to hold a valid EST license. This certification ensures officials are fully trained to handle the latest technology with precision and confidence." NRAI president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo said, "As the use of electronic scoring systems becomes standard across major competitions, it is vital to build a strong, skilled workforce capable of ensuring precision and fairness at every level." With the growing demand for trained officials in electronic scoring, NRAI said it remains committed to advancing the skills of technical personnel and supporting the growth of shooting sport through quality education and training.