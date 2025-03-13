NRAI name 36-member team for Junior World Cup in May

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Paris Olympian Raiza Dhillon is part of a strong 36-member Indian junior squad announced by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) for the upcoming ISSF Junior World Cup scheduled in Suhl, Germany, from May 19 to 27.

The squad will participate in 15 events, including three mixed team events.

Dhillon will be part of the 12-member shotgun squad, while two standout performers from the Junior World Championships in Peru, Mukesh Nelavali, who won five golds and two bronze medals, and Divanshi, who clinched a double gold including a victory in the women’s 25m pistol individual event, will return, aiming to replicate their success.

India had topped the Junior World Championships in Peru in October, securing a whopping 13 gold and the selected 36 will also be looking to continue India’s dominance in the junior circuit on the world stage.

"We have a home junior world cup coming up in September and the juniors will be looking to impress with an eye on that as well," said Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, President, NRAI in a release.

"We are confident of our future stars, they are under the eagle eyes of experienced coaches and are very well supported by the Government. We expect a top finish," he added.