NRAI's National Judges Course receives record response

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) As many as 47 participants took part in the largest-ever National Judges Course which concluded at the at Karni Singh Shooting Range here on Wednesday.

The course, which started on February 21, was conducted under the aegis of the The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

The five-day course equipped participants with essential skills in ISSF rules, range management, scoring protocols, and ethical judging practices.

"This record-breaking batch underscores NRAI's commitment to building a robust cadre of skilled judges who will ensure fairness and excellence in Indian shooting sports. Their dedication today paves the way for India's continued success on the global stage," NRAI secretary general Pawankumar Singh said in a statement.

Building on this momentum, NRAI will host the prestigious ISSF B Judge Course in next month, where select judges from this national program will receive advanced training to earn their international license, enabling them to officiate at world level events.