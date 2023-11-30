NSFs must have prepared a detailed programme ahead of Olympics: IOA chief Usha

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Indian Olympic Association president P T Usha on Thursday hoped all the national sports federations would have prepared a training-cum-competition roadmap for athletes bound for Paris Games, adding that "proper planning" was vital for their success.

"Proper planning is important to ensure all aspects of the preparation are taken care of during the buildup months to the Olympic Games," said Usha in a press release on Thursday.

"All the NSFs must have prepared a detailed programme for the international exposure-cum-competition plan for next year," she added.

The IOA will conduct a special seminar for its core group of athletes to educate them on the anti-doping rules in order to avoid doping violations ahead of the Olympics.

The seminar will be conducted in coordination with the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) sometime in the coming months.

"We want to educate the athletes bound for the Olympic Games on the anti-doping rule violations to ensure proper compliance during the games," said Usha.

"The IOA have put in place strict anti-doping measures to uphold the integrity of the sports," said the 52-year-old.

On being asked how the IOA is supporting the athletes to prepare for the Games, she said, "It is important to have good training facilities during the Games. IOA will also ensure athletes have adequate sports science backup to avoid injuries and stay healthy," she added.

The Paris Olympic Games will be held from July 26 to August 11.

During the International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Mumbai in October, Usha had also discussed the possibility of India hosting the Olympics in the future with IOC chief Thomas Bach.

"It was a good and healthy discussion on various issues related to India's bid to host the Youth Olympic in 2030 and 2036 Olympic Games as announced by the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India," she said.

Usha was also positive that several private companies and state governments are investing in sports, which will boost sports development in the country.

"More investment in sports will ensure good infrastructure and facilities across India. It will lead to a rise in the number of sports enthusiasts and inculcate sports culture in the country," she added.

She also pointed out that the Khelo India project of the Sports Ministry has proved to be a good platform for budding athletes to showcase their talent.

"The financial assistance under the Khelo India scheme is big support to promising athletes," Usha added.