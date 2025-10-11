NSG to hold cyclothon in Mumbai on Oct 12 to promote cervical cancer awareness

Mumbai, Oct 11 (PTI) The 26 Special Composite Group of the National Security Guard (NSG), the country's counter-terrorism force, will hold a cyclothon here on Sunday in memory of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, while also raising awareness about cervical cancer.

The event is a social outreach initiative to reflect the NSG's commitment to national security, public health, social responsibility and community management, the agency stated in a release.

"The event also seeks to raise vital awareness about Cervical Cancer & Fit India, marking the ceremonial commencement of the NSG Raising Day celebrations," it stated.

The cyclothon will begin from the Gateway of India at 7 am on Sunday and will cover a distance of 100 km through the city.

Around 250 professional cyclists will take part in the event along with NSG personnel, "symbolising physical fitness, unity, discipline, and a shared sense of national duty".

"As part of the route, two specially curated street plays on cervical cancer awareness will be staged at prominent locations. These performances aim to engage the public in an interactive and accessible manner, encouraging greater understanding of women's health issues and preventive care," the NSG said.

The NSG's medical teams will also visit schools in the city on October 13 and 14, and conduct interactive sessions to raise awareness about fitness, preventive healthcare, cervical cancer and cleanliness among students and staff. PTI DDV ARU