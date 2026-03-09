Nsungusi Jr cancels out Parthib's strike as Punjab and NorthEast share spoils

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Two second half goals saw Punjab FC hold NorthEast United FC to a 1-1 draw in their Indian Super League match here on Monday.

Parthib Gogoi gave NorthEast United FC the lead at the hour mark, only to see home-side Punjab FC's Nigerian striker Nsungusi Jr Effiong equalise three minutes later.

The 1-1 result meant Punjab improved one spot to move up to eighth on the table with four points with a game in hand, while the Highlanders remained on 10th with three points after four games.

The visitors had the better share of exchanges in the first quarter of an hour, a couple of early corners leading to Spanish centre-back Míchel Zabaco missing a golden opportunity, after Lalrinzuala had found him free with a measured cross from the left flank.

A minute later, NorthEast United winger Jithin MS also found some space to dink one across and above the keeper, but he too missed the target.

Punjab then had a good spell and Spanish midfielder Daniel Ramírez missed a free header, followed by Effiong having his first shot on target.

Dilmperis was forced onto a double substitution at the half-hour mark as Nikhil Prabhu got injured and Suhail created two chances near the close of the half. Gogoi, though, had the last great chance of the half, but the dreadlock could not be broken.

The second half initially saw some scrappy play with three bookings in the first few minutes, but soon the goal came when Parthib latched on to a loose ball after Rinzuala was boxed in by three defenders. He controlled wonderfully to drive forward and slot it with composure past Arshdeep Singh's right to give the Highlanders the lead.

The equaliser came instantly after Suhail, who had been a livewire down the left since coming on, won yet another of his battles with Redeem Talang, to burst into the box and cut back in for Effiong to tap in on the turn.

It was the Nigerian's third goal of the ISL season, and third in two games.