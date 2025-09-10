Nupur assures India of medal at World Boxing Championships

Liverpool, Sep 10 (PTI) Heavyweight boxer Nupur Sheoran assured India of its first medal at the ongoing World Boxing Championships when she defeated Oltinoy Sotimboeva of Uzbekistan to enter the semifinals here on Wednesday.

Competing in her first bout of the championships, Nupur prevailed 4-1 over her opponent to make the last four stage of the +80kg event, which features only 10 boxers.

With the win, Nupur is assured of at least a bronze medal.

On Tuesday night, Jadumani Singh (48kg) and Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) had moved to the men's quarterfinals with comprehensive wins.

Jugnoo Ahlawat's (85kg) campaign, however, came to an end with a first round loss to Robert McNulty of Scotland.

Later Wednesday night, two-time champion Nikhat Zareen and Commonwealth Games bronze winner Jaisimine Lamboria, Pooja Rani and Jamwal will feature in their quarterfinal bouts.PTI APA PDS PDS