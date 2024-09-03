NZ award central contracts to Nathan Smith and Josh Clarkson

Auckland, Sep 3 (PTI) Promising all-rounders Nathan Smith and Josh Clarkson have been awarded New Zealand's central contract for the first time, replacing Devon Conway and Finn Allen in the 20-member list.

Clarkson has played three ODIs and six T20Is for the Black Caps since debuting against Bangladesh in Dunedin at the end of last year, while Smith was the standout performer for Wellington during the most recent Plunket Shield season at the domestic level in New Zealand.

The two spots were left vacant after Conway and Allen declined the offers last month.

Conway, who has signed up for Joburg Super Kings in SAT20, has signed a casual agreement with NZC that will make him available for all internationals except for the Sri Lanka white-ball matches in January.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said Smith and Clarkson deserved their first central contracts and believes the duo can make an impact at international level over the coming months.

"Nathan's been on our radar for a while having been a significant performer in domestic cricket for some time," Stead was quoted as saying in a New Zealand Cricket statement.

"Josh has been involved in both white ball squads over the past twelve months which shows the strides he's made in his game," he said.

"Josh will provide depth and adds value given the volume of white-ball cricket on the horizon." Both Smith and Clarkson have also represented New Zealand at Under-19 level at the 2016 ICC Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh, alongside fellow contracted players Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra and Ben Sears.

NZ CENTRAL CONTRACT 2024-25 ===================== Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young. PTI TAP SSC SSC