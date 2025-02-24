NZ beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets, qualify for CT semifinals from Group A along with India

Rawalpindi, Feb 24 (PTI) New Zealand beat Bangladesh by five wickets in a Champions Trophy Group A match here on Monday, a result which sent the Kiwis as well as India into the Champions Trophy semifinals. New Zealand's win meant that Bangladesh and hosts Pakistan, who have lost both their two matches so far, were knocked out of the tournament.

India and New Zealand have four points each from two wins so far in Group A. Top two teams from each group qualify for the semifinals.

Rachin Ravindra (112) struck a magnificent century as New Zealand chased down the target of 237 with 23 balls to spare.

Tom Latham and Devon Conway chipped in with 55 and 30 respectively as New Zealand reached 240 for 5 in 46.1 overs.

Earlier, Michael Bracewell bagged four wickets as New Zealand restricted Bangladesh to a modest 236 for 9 despite skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto's 77.

Bracewell accounted for Tanzid Hasan (24), Mushfiqur Rahim (2), Mahmudullah (4) and Bangladesh's last match centurion Towhid Hridoy (7) to return with impactful figures of 10-0-26-4.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 236/9 in 50 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 77, Jaker Ali 45; Michael Bracewell 4/26, William O'Rourke 2/48).

New Zealand: 240 for 5 in 46.1 overs (Rachin Ravindra 112, Tom Latham 55; Taskin Ahmed 1/28). PTI PDS PDS SSC SSC