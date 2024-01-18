NZ beat Czech Republic 2-0, to face Italy in 5th-6th place play-off match

Ranchi, Jan 18 (PITI) New Zealand defeated lower-ranked Czech Republic 2-0 in a hard-fought game to progress to the 5th-6th place classification match of FIH Women's Olympic Qualifier here on Thursday.

New Zealand were the better side on display and dominated for most part but failed to break the resolute Czech defence till the last three minutes of the match.

New Zealand's dominance can be gauged from the fact that they secured 10 penalty corners in the match as against Czech Republic's three. But the Black Sticks failed to capitalise on a single set piece as their opponents defended in numbers.

After a barren first three quarters, New Zealand broke the deadlock in the 57th minute through a field goal from Katie Doar.

The Black Sticks doubled their lead at the stroke of final hooter through another field strike from Samantha Child.

From there on, it was game over for Czech Republic, who will take on Chile to avoid the wooden-spoon in the eight team tournament.

New Zealand will play Italy for the fifth-sixth place on Friday. PTI SSC SSC AH AH