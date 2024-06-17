NZ bowl out PNG for 78 after Ferguson's 3/0

Tarouba (Trinidad and Tobago), Jun 17 (PTI) Pacer Lockie Ferguson picked up three wickets in four overs without conceding a run as New Zealand bowled out Papua New Guinea for 78 in their inconsequential Group C match of the T20 World Cup here on Monday.

Asked to bat first, PNG struggled throughout their innings and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Charles Amini was PNG's top-scorer with 17, while there were two wickets apiece for Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi.

Brief scores: Papua New Guinea: 78 all out in 19.4 overs (Lockie Ferguson 3/0, Tim Southee 2/11, Trent Boult 2/14). AH SSC SSC