Advertisment
Sports

NZ elect to bowl against India in Champions Trophy

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Guatam Gambhir imgae

head coach Gautam Gambhir during a training session before the start of a One Day International (ODI) cricket match of the ICC Champions Trophy between India and New Zealand, in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Dubai: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl against India in their final Group A Champions Trophy match here on Sunday.

New Zealand made one change, bringing in Daryl Mitchell in place of Devon Conway.

India also made a solitary change, resting Harshit Rana and brought in spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

India playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

New Zealand playing XI 

Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Will O'Rourke.

cricket Rohit Sharma India Vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy Champions Trophy Champions trophy 2025 2025 Champions Trophy