NZ elect to bowl against India in Champions Trophy

Dubai: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl against India in their final Group A Champions Trophy match here on Sunday.

New Zealand made one change, bringing in Daryl Mitchell in place of Devon Conway.

India also made a solitary change, resting Harshit Rana and brought in spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

India playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

New Zealand playing XI



Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Will O'Rourke.