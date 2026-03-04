NZ need 46 runs to beat SA and enter T20 World Cup final

Kolkata, Mar 4 (PTI) New Zealand reached 124 for 1 against South Africa at the halfway stage in the semifinal, needing 46 runs to reach the title clash of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

Opener Finn Allen and Rachin Ravindra were at the crease on 58 and 6 respectively at the end of 10 overs, while chasing a target of 170.

The other opener Tim Seifert made 58 before being dismissed by Kagiso Rabada.

New Zealand were 84 for no loss at the end of powerplay.

Earlier, Marco Jansen struck a stunning 55 not out in a rearguard action to help South Africa reach 169 for 8 after they were asked to bat.

Jansen struck two fours and five sixes in his 30-ball unbeaten knock to resurrect South Africa innings after they were reduced to 77 from 5 in the 11th over.

Dewald Brevis chipped in 34 while Tristan Stubbs contributed 29.

Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie and Matt Henry took two wickets apiece for New Zealand.