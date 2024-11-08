NZ Post Mortem: Six hour review meeting with Gambhir, Agarkar and Rohit

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) The BCCI has conducted an exhaustive review of India's shock 0-3 debacle against New Zealand with selection of rank turner for the Mumbai Test, resting Jasprit Bumrah and Gautam Gambhir's coaching style were discussed threadbafe. Skipper Rohit Sharma, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gambhir were in attendance along with BCCI secretary Jay Shah and president Roger Binny.

Advertisment

Gambhir joined the meeting online.

It has been learnt that the questions were asked about certain decisions taken by the team management during the course of the series.

There were also discussions about Gambhir's style of coaching which is very different from his predecessor Rahul Dravid and how the team is getting used to it.

Advertisment

"It was a six hour marathon meeting which was obviously on cards after such a debacle. India are going on a tour of Australia and the BCCI would obviously like to ensure that the team is back on track and would like to know how the think-tank (Gambhir-Rohit-Agarkar) are going about it," a senior BCCI source privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It was learnt that BCCI mandarins weren't exactly happy that pace spearhead and team's vice-captain Bumrah was rested for the third Test and why the team opted for a rank turner after being beaten on a similar kind of surface in Pune.

"Bumrah's absence was discussed although it was a precautionary move. Opting for a rank turner despite India not faring well on these tracks are some of the issues that came up for discussion," the source informed.

Advertisment

The trio were told to give suggestions on how corrective measures can be taken.

It can't be confirmed whether Gambhir's coaching style was questioned or not but it is understood that some people in the Indian team think tank aren't on same page with the chief coach.

The selections of T20 specialist all-rounder Nitish Reddy and rookie pacer Harshit Rana, with only 10 matches in Ranji Trophy have not been unanimous to say the least.

Advertisment

The Indian team will be leaving for Australia in two batches on November 10 and 11. PTI KHS AT KHS