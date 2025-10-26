NZ skipper Devine opts to bat against England in her farewell ODI

Visakhapatnam, Oct 26 (PTI) New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine, playing her last ODI, won the toss and elected to bat against England in their final Women's World Cup group match here on Sunday.

England have already qualified for the semifinals and are set to face South Africa in the last-four clash. New Zealand failed to qualify for the semifinals.

Teams New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu and Eden Carson.

England: Amy Jones (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith and Lauren Bell. PTI TAP BS BS