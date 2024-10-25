IND vs NZ Day 2: Kiwis swell their lead to 188 at tea after India bowled out at 156 in 1st inning

Pune: Opener Tom Latham and Will Young batted with confidence in the second innings as New Zealand consolidated their position in the second Test reaching 85/2 at tea to take an overall lead of 188 runs against India on day two here on Friday.

Latham (37 not out) and Young (23) overcame the early hiccup of losing Devon Conway by stitching together a 42-run partnership after Kiwi spinner Mitchell Santner had demolished the Indian batting line-up for 156 in the first innings with career-best figures of 7/53 in 19.3 overs.

New Zealand had made 259 in the first innings.

India started the day on a positive note with Shubman Gill (30) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (30) adding 49 for the second wicket before six wickets fell for the addition of 53 runs as the hosts were left tottering at 107 for 7 at lunch.

Virat Kohli played the most forgettable shot of the morning to be clean bowled for 1.

Santner then returned in the post-lunch session to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja and Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah cheaply.

Brief scores: New Zealand - 1st Innings 259 and 85 for 2 in 20 overs (Tom Latham 37 batting, Will Young 23). India - 1st Innings 156/10 in 38 overs (Shubman Gill 30, Yashasvi Jaiswal 30, Mitchell Santner 7/53, Glenn Phillips 2/26).