NZ took 'bull by horns' to stop SA juggernaut: Finn Allen

Kolkata, Mar 5 (PTI) The recipe to halt the South African juggernaut was simple -- win the toss and "take the bull by the horns", said explosive New Zealand opener Finn Allen after powering the Kiwis into the T20 World Cup final with the fastest ever hundred of the tournament.

South Africa had entered the semifinal as the form side of the tournament, being the only unbeaten team in the competition with seven successive wins. The Proteas had even defeated New Zealand in the group stage and also toppled tournament hosts and favourites India in the Super Eights.

But New Zealand were at their ruthless best as they knocked out the last edition's runners-up from the semifinal with a nine-wicket win that came with 43 balls to spare at Eden Gardens here on Wednesday.

"We just hoped (skipper Mitchell) Santner would win a toss to start and he did that so that was the first part done and from then onwards it was just take the bull by the horns... Take the game on and not shy away from any challenge," Allen, who slammed a 33-ball unbeaten 100, said in the post-match media interaction.

Put in, South Africa failed to get going in the powerplay with off-spin all-rounder Cole McConchie taking the wickets of Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton in successive deliveries in the second over.

Thereafter, it was the turn of Rachin Ravindra and Matt Henry to tighten the noose to restrict South Africa to an under-par total at a venue where India chased down West Indies' 196 the other day.

"The bowlers...set the tone for us and taking early wickets on what we thought was going to be a really good batting wicket, was extremely important.

"They've (South Africa) got an incredibly powerful batting line-up and hats off to the boys. They set it up for us with the bowl and as I said we didn't really have a plan...," said Allen.

The Kiwis also analysed their group stage defeat to the Proteas in Ahmedabad and built on the positives.

"We looked closely at that first game against them," he said.

"They've been outstanding all tournament, backing up performances. But playing them earlier gave us a bit of insight into their plans and we tried to use that to our advantage." Allen said while the Eden Gardens had a largely neutral crowd, his parents were likely among the few watching live back home in New Zealand, where the semifinal was being played in the wee hours.

New Zealand is seven and half hours ahead of IST.

"I'm sure my parents were up watching the whole game. Hopefully they're proud," Allen said.

The win will be a big morale-booster for the Kiwis ahead of the summit finale on Sunday, said Allen. The Black Caps will play the winner of the India-England clash in Mumbai.

"It's a new opposition, different conditions and all that so for us we just look to take the positives out of this game and get a flight to Ahmedabad tomorrow (Thursday) and start again," he said.

"We've got a lot of momentum going into the weekend. I think if we play our best cricket we can beat anybody so we'll be watching tomorrow night. Either way I think hopefully we get up for Sunday. It'll be a spectacle." "Obviously, (it's a) difficult time for people to watch back home, but I'm sure you know people were keeping tabs on the game and hopefully they can get up and have a Monday off at work and watch the final." The 34-year-old all-rounder McConchie, who was a not part of their original squad, has been a revelation after he was drafted in as travelling reserve following an injury to Michael Bracewell.

McConchie got his chance when skipper Santner fell ill ahead of their Canada game to play his first match for New Zealand after April 2024.

The all-rounder seized his chance against Sri Lanka with an unbeaten 31 to lift New Zealand to a competitive 168 for seven.

"It's been done a lot this World Cup and Cole's really nice with that new ball too so for him to get two wickets... To come in halfway through the tournament and have a big impact on the team. It's great momentum for him to take into Sunday," Allen was all praise for McConchie.