New Zealand win toss, elect to bat in third women's ODI against India

Ahmedabad: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the series-deciding third and final women's ODI here on Tuesday.

New Zealand made one change, bringing in Hannah Rowe in place of Jess Kerr .

India too made one change with Renuka Singh coming in for Arundhati Reddy.

Off-spinner Shreyanka Patil was unavailable for selection due to shin splints. The BCCI said its medical team is closely monitoring her progress.

The series is poised at 1-1. India won the first ODI by 59 runs before New Zealand drew parity winning the second match by 76 runs.

Teams: India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra.

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Lauren Down, Sophie Devine (capt), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Izzy Gaze (wk), Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas.