David Warner departs after fiery 81; Australia 175/1 against NZ

Dharamsala: Australian opener departed at a fiery 81 after taking Australia to 175 with Travis Head (90).

Advertisment

Warner was caught and bowled by off-break bowler Glenn Philips.

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia in their World Cup match here on Saturday.

Australia made one change, bringing in Travis Head for Cameron Green, while new Zealand brought in Jimmy Neesham for Mark Chapman in their playing XI.

Chapman missed out due to a calf niggle.

Teams: Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult. PTI ATK SSC SSC