NZC CEO Scott Weenink to quit due to differences with colleagues on future of T20 cricket

Christchurch, Dec 19 (PTI) New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive Scott Weenink will step down from his position following differences with players and member associations over the future direction of the game, particularly the role of T20 cricket.

Weenink, who has been in the role for two-and-a-half years, will conclude his tenure on January 30.

The development comes amid reports that Weenink was opposed to a proposed franchise-based T20 league in the country that has the backing of New Zealand's players' association and six major state bodies of NZC.

"After careful consideration, it has become clear that I hold a different view from several Member Associations, and the NZCPA, on the future priorities for NZC, including the long-term direction of the game and the best role for T20 cricket in New Zealand," Weenink said in a NZC release.

"Given these differences, I believe it is in the best interests of the organisation that new leadership takes NZC forward from here." For several months, Weenink has been at loggerheads with a number of New Zealand's six member associations and the New Zealand Cricket Players' Association (NZCPA) over long-term priorities and the place of T20 cricket within the domestic structure.

"While I am saddened to leave after such a successful period, I do not wish to create ongoing instability by continuing without the support of some key stakeholders," Weenink said.

"I depart with pride in the excellent progress made by NZC during my time as CEO, and confidence in the people in NZC who will carry the game forward." Weenink said he would return to his role as Executive Chair of Xceda Group, subject to regulatory approvals, in the new year.

Reflecting on his tenure, Weenink said it had been a privilege to lead NZC.

"We have delivered exceptional results on and off the field, including record financial performances and the signing of long-term broadcast agreements with Sky and Sony," he said.

"Our people have driven a culture of strong engagement and commitment, and NZC is now in a strong financial position."