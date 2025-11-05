OCA grants affiliation to Asian Kho-Kho Federation headed by Rajiv Mehta

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has granted affiliation to the Asian Kho-Kho Federation headed by former IOA secretary general Rajiv Mehta.

The OCA's Sports Committee in its meeting held on November 2 "unanimously" decided to recognise the Asian Kho Kho Federation under Mehta.

"The OCA Sports Committee will officially send its recommendation to the OCA Executive Board for formal adoption and ratification," a letter from the OCA Sports Committee Chair Song Luzeng to Mehta read.

While Mehta is the president of the Asian Kho Kho Federation, Rani Tiwari is its secretary general.

"It's a historic milestone, especially for the players. Kho Kho is on track in the global sporting stage," Mehta told PTI.

"We are organising Asian Championships early next year." Earlier in the year, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had pitched for Kho Kho's inclusion in the Asian Games and 2036 Olympics, which India is aiming to host. PTI PDS PDS SSC SSC