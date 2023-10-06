ODI Scoreboard: Pakistan vs Netherlands

Hyderabad, Oct 6 (PTI) Scoreboard of the ODI World Cup match between Pakistan and the Netherlands at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Friday.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman c & b van Beek 12 Imam-ul-Haq c Aryan Dutt b van Meekeren 15 Babar Azam c Saqib Zulfiqar b Ackermann 5 Mohammad Rizwan b Bas de Leede 68 Saud Shakeel c Saqib Zulfiqar b Aryan Dutt 68 Iftikhar Ahmedc Edwards b Bas de Leede 9 Mohammad Nawaz run out (van Meekeren/Ackermann) 39 Shadab Khan b Bas de Leede 32 Hasan Ali lbw b Bas de Leede 0 Shaheen Afridi not out 13 Haris Rauf st Edwards b Ackermann 16 Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-34, 3-, 4-158, 5-182, 6-188, 7-252, 8-252, 9-267, 10-286.

Bowling: Aryan Dutt 10-0-48-1, Logan van Beek 6-0-30-1, Colin Ackermann 8-1-39-2, Paul van Meekeren 6-0-40-1, Bas de Leede 9-0-62-4, Roelof van der Merwe 6-0-36-0, Vikramjit Singh 2-0-16-0, Saqib Zulfiqar 2-0-15-0. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK