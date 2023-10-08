ODI World Cup: Lyon waiting patiently on the sidelines if Australia need spin reinforcement

New South Wales (Australia), Oct 8 (PTI) Veteran spinner Nathan Lyon has said he is ready to reinforce Australia's spin department if his services are required during the ongoing Cricket World Cup in India.

Australia could face a few challenges in the spin department as Ashton Agar is missing from the ICC event due to a calf tear he suffered during the T20Is in South Africa last month.

With only one specialist spinner in Adam Zampa and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell as the other option, Australia could feel the absence of a slow bowler, especially in spin-friendly conditions in India.

"I sent Andrew McDonald a text message the other day when I saw Ashton Agar was ruled out. I said, 'Just to let you know, I'm back bowling 10 overs, I'm right to go, 100 per cent'. If that happened I'd do anything to go over and play the World Cup," Lyon was quoted as saying by espncricinfo.

"I'd be more than comfortable going in there and doing it if I had to. But, in saying that there has to be a lot of things go wrong, so let's hope for Australia's sake that doesn't happen.

"Hopefully, they go out there and have a really good campaign and make sure they go over there to achieve what they've gone over there to do." Lyon looks set to return to competitive cricket from a calf injury that saw him end his Ashes stint earlier than expected in England a few months back.

As he looks to play some Marsh Cup and Sheffield Shield games, he is in line to feature in the opening Test against Pakistan in Perth on December 14.

Lyon's appearance in the ODIs has been quite limited, bagging 29 wickets in the same number of matches at an average of 46.0 and an economy of 4.92, with the best figures of 4/44.

The last time he was in the Australian ODI setup was in July 2019, during the previous World Cup.

However, Lyon feels that Maxwell is the right person to take up that extra responsibility with the ball, especially after skipper Pat Cummins also asserted that the Victorian is a front-line spinner for the Aussies.

"Glenn Phillips bowled pretty well the other night against England, and I feel like Maxi's (Maxwell) skill set is up there, and he's extremely confident.

"Hundred per cent I'm backing his skill-set to do the job there, and when Travis Head comes back, I dare say his off-breaks will be quite effective as well," he added. PTI AYG AM AYG AM AM