ODI World Cup: SA skipper Bavuma returns home due to personal reasons ahead of warm-up games

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 28 (PTI) South Africa suffered a setback on Thursday with their ODI skipper Temba Bavuma returning home from India due to personal reasons ahead of the side's two warm-up games of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Advertisment

The Proteas are scheduled to take on Afghanistan and New Zealand in their first and second warm-up games on here September 29 and October 2 respectively.

As per an update on South Africa cricket's social media handles, Bavuma has returned to South Africa due to personal reasons.

T20I captain Aiden Markram will be leading the side in the two warm-up clashes in absence of Bavuma, who is likely to rejoin the team ahead of their opening game.

South Africa opens their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in New Delhi on October 7. PTI AYG ATK ATK