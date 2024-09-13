Odisha, Andhra, Karnataka, Bengal win

Jalandhar, Sep 13 (PTI) Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Bengal won their respective matches on the fifth day of the junior national men's hockey championship here on Friday.

Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu also logged full points as Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand played out a 1-1 draw in the final match of the day.

In the first match of the day, Odisha defeated Arunachal 8-0. Pratap Toppo (8’, 54’) and Deepak Pradhan (37’, 38’) scored a brace each while Wison Xaxa (18’), Karan Lakra (23’), Premdayal Giri (32’) and Deonath Nanwar (47’) also found the back of the net for Odisha.

In the next match, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu drubbed Assam 11-0. Pramod Pal (21’, 26’, 31’, 37’, 46’, 49’) stood out with a magnificent double hat-trick for the winners.

In the day's third game, Andhra Pradesh got the better of Kerala 3-1. Sai Kumar Metta (4’), Nandiminto Akhil Venkat (22’) and Dodium Subramanyam Hemanth Kumar (23’) scored for Andhra Pradesh, while captain Muhammed Aslam (16’) scored the only goal for Kerala.

Karnataka won 6-1 against Delhi. Skipper Sunil PB (34’, 45’, 55’) led the Karnataka team with a hat-trick.

Bengal beat Gujarat 3-0. Leading the side, Rohit Kujur (7') opened the account for Bengal in the first quarter. Vivek Kumar Singh (36') and Md Sakib Ali (42') also scored a goal each for Bengal.