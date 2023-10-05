Odisha artist creates micro sculptures of captains of World Cup cricket participating teams

Berhampur (Odisha), Oct 5 (PTI) A 21-year-old chalk carving artist of Odisha's Berhampur has carved an intricate miniature trophy of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and the images of the captains of 10 participating teams in chalk.

Advertisment

The opening match of the world cup started between England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

K Bijaya Kumar Reddy has carved these miniature sculptures in chalk to welcome the teams for the world cup and to bring the world cricket to life in the form of chalk art through his craftsmanship.

The height of each of the chalk-art sculptures, including the trophy, is merely one inch. He has used the water colour to make these more attractive.

Advertisment

"After the declaration of the teams and their captains to participate in the cricket world cup, I have chalked out a plan to carve the images of their captains and the trophy in chalks. I took around 15 days to meticulously craft each piece," Reddy said.

The chalk carving images of the captains including Rohit Sharma (India), Babar Azam (Pakistan), Jos Butler (England), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Temba Bavuma (South Africa), Pat Cummins (Australia), Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka), Hashmatullah Shahidi (Afghanistan), Scott Edwards (Netherland), Shakib Ali Hasan (Bangladesh) and also the trophy were made by Reddy.

After giving the finishing touches to each of his miniature sculptures, he has displayed all of these in his home, which attracts several cricket and art lovers.

Earlier, Reddy had carved a mini sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, logo of Mann Ki Baat and its mike in chalk on the occasion of the 100th episode of the prime minister's monthly radio show in April and got appreciation for his craftsmanship from the Prime Minister's Office and some other union ministers.

He had also erected the chalk art of Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and a pictorial booklet of former vice president M Venkaih Naidu. PTI COR BBM BBM RG