Odisha boy to represent India at global karting competition

Sambalpur, Nov 14 (PTI) Aditya Patnaik of Odisha's Sambalpur district will represent India at the prestigious Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals that will be held in Bahrain next month.

The competition, in which more than 80 countries are participating, will be held from December 2 to 9 at the Bahrain International Karting Circuit.

Aditya, 19, was selected to represent the country at the global karting event after he emerged as champion in the senior max category with 408 points at the National Karting Championship 2023 that was held at the Meco Kartopia Circuit in Bengaluru on October 28.

A native of Damra in Sambalpur, Aditya lives with his parents Subhendu and Alka in Mumbai. He was trained at the Rayo Racing Charter School in Mumbai. At present, he is an undergraduate student.

"I am happy that I will get the opportunity to participate in the global competition. It is a big platform for me. I will try to give my best performance," said Aditya, who aspires to participate in motorcar racing in the future.

His father Subhendu said Aditya is passionate about motorsports.

"We are hopeful that he will certainly excel in Bahrain. I am eagerly waiting for the competition," he said. PTI CORR BBM BBM SOM