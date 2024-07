Kolkata, Jul 21 (PTI) Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Jharkhand claimed the men’s and women’s titles respectively at the junior East Zone Championship here on Sunday.

Hockey Jharkhand beat Hockey Bengal 4-3 in the shoot-out after the match ended 1-1 in the regulation time in the women’s category.

The Hockey Association of Odisha triumphed over Hockey Jharkhand by a 2-0 margin in the final of the men's event. PTI APA UNG APA 7/21/2024