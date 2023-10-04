Odisha CM announces Rs 1.5 cr award for javelin star Kishore Jena

Bhubaneswar, Oct 4 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced a cash award of Rs 1.5 crore for javelin thrower Kishore Kumar Jena from the state who has bagged a silver at the ongoing Asian Games in China's Hangzhou.

With a personal best of 87.54 m, Kishore has also qualified for Paris Olympics, 2024.

"The award is in recognition of his stellar performance, his perseverance and determination. I congratulate him on his win at the Asian Games and also qualifying for the Paris Olympics. Kishore's triumph not only reflects personal excellence but also serves as an inspiration for budding athletes across the country," Patnaik said in a statement.

He assured all support for Kishore for his preparation for the Olympics next year.

Last month, Patnaik had felicitated Jena with a cash award of Rs 50 lakh for his outstanding performance at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

Meanwhile, celebrations began at Kishore's native village Kothasahi near Bramhagiri in Puri district. His family members distributed sweets to the villagers to celebrate the moment.

"He was practicing hard for the Asian Games. I have not seen him for the last two years as he was busy in his practice," Kishore's mother said. PTI BBM BBM ACD