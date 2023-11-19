Odisha CM wishes Team India for World Cup final

Bhubaneswar, Nov 19 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wished Team India all the best for the ICC World Cup Final match to be played between India and Australia at Ahmedabad this afternoon.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Patnaik wrote, "Wish the Indian Men's Cricket Team all the best for the final clash of #CWC23 against Australia in Ahmedabad. May the team continue its unbeaten run and lift the World Cup for the third time. #INDvsAUSfinal".

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has wished Team India good luck for the final match through a sand art at Puri beach.

Sudarsan has created a sand art of the World Cup trophy by using steel bowls and cricket balls, with the message "Good Luck Team India".

This art is about 6ft high, 10 ft long and he used about 5 tonne of sand to create it. Pattnaik has created a trophy in between the two countries' flags and a stadium.

"We have created the sand art to support team India for the final match of India vs Australia which will be played at Ahmedabad," said Sudarsan.

Meanwhile, special screening and arrangements have been made at various cricket clubs, hotels, and restaurants in different cities of Odisha for the match. PTI BBM BBM RG