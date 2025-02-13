Odisha FC eye 7th win against Hyderabad FC to rise in table and keep alive playoff hopes

Bhubaneswar, Feb 13 (PTI) A top-six finish and a play-offs berth at stake, Odisha FC would be wary of facing Hyderabad FC in their home Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Thursday.

With 26 points from 20 matches, courtesy six victories, six losses and eight draws, Odisha FC are currently at seventh place and they would aim to notch as many wins as possible with just three matches left after Friday's game to make it to the top-6 which will allow them feature in the play-offs.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, have endured a struggling season, since they are currently occupying the last but one place with 16 points from 19 matches on the back of four wins and draws each.

However, they have bagged encouraging outcomes in their last five matches, winning and drawing twice each, comprising two victories in their previous three encounters.

Their recent form thus suggests that they have the potential of upsetting Odisha FC’s play-off hopes.

The Juggernauts will threaten Hyderabad FC with their attacking prowess, having netted 38 goals in their 20 matches, with Diego Mauricio leading the pack, courtesy of nine strikes to his name. Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Mourtada Fall have scored five and four goals respectively.

Overall, the two sides have squared off against each other 11 times in the ISL, with Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC winning six and four matches respectively. One match has produced a draw.

Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera has asked his team to bring about all their focus into the coming fixture against Hyderabad FC.

“It will be a mistake to think where we would end up in one month’s time. The focus should be on the game against Hyderabad FC, who have shown their potential against strong teams,” he said.

Hyderabad FC interim head coach Shameel Chembakath said that his team wants to sign off positively from the current season.

"The team is very focused in training. They are confident and we want to finish the season on a positive note," he said.