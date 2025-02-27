Odisha FC eye crucial win against Mohammedan Sporting, stay afloat in playoff race

Bhubaneswar: With their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, Odisha FC will aim for maximum points when they take on Mohammedan SC in the Indian Super League here on Friday.

The Juggernauts have struggled in recent weeks, registering just one win in their last five outings (W1, D2, L2) as they have slipped to seventh place with 29 points from 22 matches -- three points adrift of sixth-placed Mumbai City FC (32), who have played one game fewer.

Odisha also face stiff competition from East Bengal FC (27 points from 22 matches) and Kerala Blasters FC (24 points from 21 matches) in their bid to secure a top-six finish.

To stay in contention, Sergio Lobera’s side will be also hoping for favorable results from Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC in the coming rounds.

Odisha FC are unbeaten in their last three home games (W1, D2) in the ISL. A victory on Friday would mark their first consecutive home wins since their four-match winning streak between February and April 2024.

Odisha failed to score in their last ISL outing, a 0-1 loss to Mohun Bagan.

They will be eager to avoid back-to-back goalless matches for the first time since early 2023.

With 41 goals this season -- the second-highest in the league -- Odisha FC’s attack will be looking to fire once again.

Isak Vanlalruatfela, who has three goals, four assists, will be one of their key players as they would also look forward to Diego Mauricio who has nine goals and six assists, boasting 95 touches inside the opposition box this season.

“As a team, we want to believe until the end, keep fighting, and hopefully qualify for the playoffs. We also want to make our fans happy and put a smile on their faces,” said Lobera, Odisha FC coach.

Rooted to the bottom of the table, debutants Mohammedan SC have endured a torrid run, losing all of their last five games. Another defeat would mark Mohammedan SC’s longest losing run in ISL history and they would be keen to avoid that.

With just 11 points from 21 matches, their chances of survival look bleak.

However, their two wins this season -- against Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC -- have both come on the road, offering them a glimmer of hope as they take on Odisha FC.

“We have been doing good preparation for the last few days to play against Odisha FC. Our performance off late hasn’t been great, but we always try to give our best for the club. It’s a game we want to win,” said Mohammedan SC’s Indian assistant coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo.