Odisha FC ride on late offensive to draw against Chennaiyin

Chennai, Jan 9 (PTI) Wilmar Jordan Gil scored a brace but Chennaiyin FC couldn't hold on to the two-goal advantage as Odisha FC came from behind to pick up a 2-2 draw in the Indian Super League here on Thursday.

The Marina Machans had secured a two-goal lead with Wilmar Jordan Gil striking twice within a short interval in the second-half, before the Juggernauts netted a couple of times late into the game to settle for a point.

This is the fourth time Chennaiyin FC have dropped points from winning position this season and the third time on their home turf.

Chennaiyin FC encountered their first goal-scoring opportunity of the match in the 16th minute through an ambitious effort by Lukas Brambilla from the outside of the 18-yard box. The Marina Machans returned to threaten the goal, this time from a set-piece in the 30th minute.

The home side got a foot ahead to kick off the second half on a high, which came as a result of an inefficient Odisha FC build-up. Goalkeeper Amrinder Singh passed the ball to Lalthathanga Khawlhring, who couldn’t control the ball properly.

Connor Shields pressed and recovered possession, before barging into the box on the right flank. Shields made a smart low cross for Gil, who timed his run perfectly and tapped the ball in to break the deadlock three minutes into the second essay of the game.

The duo returned to strike back at Odisha FC in the 53rd minute. Khawlhring was in focus again, as Shields shifted wings and outpaced him to enter the box with ease, amid a spaced out defence of the visitors. Shields had ample space to square up a pass for Gil, who was beside him. The striker thumped the ball into the centre of the goal, doubling the lead for the visitors.

The Juggernauts had a brief passage of play where they came back into the game 16 minutes later. It was a culmination of the individual brilliance of Diego Mauricio, who burst with pace inside the box and shot firmly into the centre of the net from his left foot.

His shot was however met by Dori, who ended up having contact with the ball before it hit home, resulting in the goal being named in his favour with Mauricio getting the assist.

That opened the floodgates for a late onslaught by Odisha FC, as they gathered momentum to push Chennaiyin FC behind and outnumber them inside the box.

The Juggernauts ended up overwhelming a vulnerable defence of the home side, with Mauricio and Rahul KP scrambling to find the back of the net from close range.

Rahul’s right footed shot hit the right post, but goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz had the final touch before the ball smashed the net, resulting in an own goal in the custodian’s name. PTI APA BS BS