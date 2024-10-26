Odisha FC seek to better away record as Lobera returns to face former side Mumbai City FC

Mumbai, Oct 26 (PTI) Fresh off a thrilling home victory against East Bengal, Odisha FC will seek to break their away game losing streak when they face Mumbai City FC in the ISL here on Sunday.

The game will mark the return of former Islanders’ head coach Sergio Lobera to familiar territory, this time at the helm of Odisha FC.

Lobera, who led Mumbai City FC to a historic double in the 2020-21 season, remains cherished by the West Coast Brigade, promising an emotional return for the Spaniard.

Odisha FC would want to improve upon the fact that they have conceded two-plus goals in each of their last four matches on the road.

Lobera will insist on greater defensive discipline from his players especially when they are travelling, and given Mumbai City’s constant appliance of pressure in the final third, the visitors need to be wary of giving Petr Kratky’s side too much space to work around with as well.

"We’re pleased with our recent performances but recognize there’s room to grow. Every match is a new challenge, and Mumbai will test us. We’re confident but focused," Lobera said.

Despite a mixed start to the season, Mumbai City FC head into the fixture on the back of a confidence-boosting 2-1 win over FC Goa.

Goals from Nikos Karelis and Yoell van Nieff helped secure their first victory of this season. The Islanders, currently outside the top six in the table, will be banking on their home advantage.

"We still need to improve a lot of football, but we are on a good pathway. The boys are together, which is very important, and fighting until the last minute,” Kratky said.

"So, I'm very happy for the group, and again, it's part of the football, where we need to just go game by game, and now we have to focus on the other one." Mumbai have demonstrated scoring prowess against Odisha FC, netting at least twice in each of their last eight encounters with the Juggernauts.

Currently, on a five-match unbeaten streak against Odisha FC, the Islanders will look to extend their offensive dominance, driven by home support.

Mumbai might look to unveil their trump card in Bipin Singh for this game, as the winger has recorded nine goal contributions in the fixtures against Odisha FC in the ISL.

For Odisha FC, Hugo Boumous will be key. He has settled quickly into the team, setting up three goals in this campaign thus far.

Match starts 7.30pm. PTI TAP APA APA