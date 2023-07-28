Odisha FC set for Thailand pre-season camp

Bhubaneswar, Jul 28 (PTI) Super Cup champions Odisha FC, who are set for an AFC Cup debut this season, will have their pre-season tour in Thailand, the club announced on Friday.

Thailand provides the perfect backdrop for the team to focus on their training and development ahead of the new season, the club announced on Twitter.

The team is scheduled to travel to Thailand on August 1 and the picturesque coastal city of Hua Hin has been selected as their base for the pre-season training camp.

During their stay in Thailand, Odisha FC is set to play a series of friendlies against prominent Thai football clubs.

The details of the friendly matches will be announced accordingly.

"Thailand will act as a perfect destination for the squad to train ahead of its debut in the AFC Cup for the first time and the upcoming edition of the Indian Super League," Club President Raj Athwal said.

"The pre-season period will be crucial for the coaching staff and the players to adapt and acclimatize to the challenges that lie ahead," he added. PTI TAP UNG