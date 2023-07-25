Odisha FC sign ISL winning defender Lalrinzuala

Bhubaneswar, Jul 25 (PTI) Super Cup champions Odisha FC on Tuesday announced the signing of Chennaiyin FC's Indian Super League winning defender Jerry Lalrinzuala, on a contract running till May 2024, with the option for a further year.

Hailing from Mizoram, Jerry shot to prominence in 2016 when he became the youngest Indian to debut (Chennaiyin FC) and score in the history of the ISL.

Jerry’s journey with Chennaiyin FC reached its pinnacle in 2020-2021 season when his consistent performances and resolute defending played a pivotal role in CFC clinching the ISL title.

The 24-year-old's ability in overlapping runs, pin-point crosses and timely interception have made him a constant threat on the pitch. "Jerry is a very experienced player in a very important position in our system," head coach Sergio Lobera said.

"I am happy with his signing and welcome him to the club. I am sure that we will continue to grow and achieve success together.” Lalrinzuala said, "It is a club with great ambition, and I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of it. Having known many of the players for years, I am eagerly looking forward to joining them soon and embarking on this exciting new challenge." PTI TAP DDV