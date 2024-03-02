Odisha FC thrash Sethu FC 4-0 in IWL

Vasco (Goa), Mar 2 (PTI) Odisha FC struck twice in each half to blank Sethu FC 4-0 in the Indian Women's League here on Saturday.

Myanmar striker Win Theingi Tun (4’) and India international Indumathi Kathiresan (23’) netted goals to give them a 2-0 lead in the first-half.

Senior India player Pyari Xaxa dominated the second-half with her brace (60’, 78’) to seal the rout.

Odisha FC's seventh win from nine matches took them two points clear of Gokulam Kerala FC (20) at the top of the table.

Odisha FC had lost their previous outing to Gokulam FC last month before the IWL went for a break due to the FIFA window.

That was their solitary loss of the tournament, while they also have a draw to their name. PTI TAP ATK ATK