Odisha govt felicitates four sportspersons

Bhubaneswar, Feb 1 (PTI) Odisha government has felicitated four outstanding sportspersons of the state in recognition of their remarkable achievements on the international stage.

Sports minister Suryabanshi Suraj extended his heartfelt congratulations and presented them with cash incentives as a token of the government's appreciation for their dedication and success at a function here on Saturday.

Among the awardees, Loma Swain was presented with a cash award of Rs 5,00,000 for her bronze medal victory at the 2025 Tokyo Deaflympics. Sarthak Arya received Rs 2,09,000 for clinching a bronze medal at the 3rd Asian Youth Games.

From the world of chess, Padmini Rout was awarded Rs 2 lakh for her bronze medal finish at the 2025 FIDE World Women's Team Chess Championship. Additionally, weightlifter Bidushmita Bhoi was honoured with Rs 1,33,000 for her stellar gold medal performance at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship.

"The hard work and perseverance of our athletes have carved a unique identity for Odisha on the global map. The state government remains committed to providing the right platform for every talent and aims to transform Odisha into a premier sports hub of the country," the minister said in his address.

He further emphasised that such victories would serve as a profound inspiration for the next generation of young athletes and reaffirmed the government's resolve to enhance sports infrastructure and provide world-class facilities.

The felicitation ceremony was attended by Sachin Ramachandra Jadhav, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Sports and Youth Services Department, Yedula Vijay, Director of Sports and Dilip Tirkey, President of Hockey India, along with other senior officers of the department.