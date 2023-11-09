Odisha in pact with AMNS India to set up high-performance centre for Kho Kho

Bhubaneswar, Nov 9 (PTI) The Odisha government on Thursday signed an agreement with AMNS India to establish a high-performance centre for Kho Kho.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said his government wants to support indigenous sports like Kho Kho.

"This partnership with AMNS to establish the Kho Kho HPC will set a new benchmark for support towards Indian sports," he said.

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Odisha will build infrastructure, while AMNS India will provide experienced coaches to train players.

A host of high-performance centres has been set up at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, and the one for Kho Kho will be a significant addition to the ecosystem, said Sports Minister TK Behera. PTI AAM AAM SOM