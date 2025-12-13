Odisha Masters: Hooda, Isharani, George reach final

Cuttack, Dec 10 (PTI) Top-seeded Unnati Hooda and compatriot Isharani Baruah set up the women's singles final while second seed Kiran George set up the men's singles title showdown against Indonesia's Muhamad Yusuf in the Odisha Masters Super 100, here Saturday.

The 18-year-old Hooda, a winner of the 2022 edition and 2023 Abu Dhabi Masters, was stretched by former junior world No. 1 Tasnim Mir before prevailing 18-21, 21-16, 21-16 in a hard-fought semifinal that lasted an hour.

After conceding the opening game, Hooda controlled the rallies better and showed superior temperament in the closing stages of the next two games to book her place in the final.

In the other semifinal, Assam's Isharani produced a strong comeback to defeat Tanvi Hemanth 18-21, 21-7, 21-7.

In the men's singles, Geroge progressed to the final after beating Rounak Chouhan 21-19, 8-21, 21-18 in a clash that lasted 53 minutes.

In the mixed doubles semifinals, India’s S. Kanapuram and R. Uthayasooriyan bowed out after going down 16-21, 19-21 to fifth seeds Dejan Ferdinansyah and B. Wardana of Indonesia, while Sathwik Reddy and Reshika Uthayasooryan too bowed out in the other last-four clash.

The women's doubles pair of Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam too lost at the semifinal stage.