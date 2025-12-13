Odisha Masters: Hooda, Isharani reach women''s final

Cuttack, Dec 10 (PTI) Top seed Unnati Hooda and compatriot Isharani Baruah set up a women’s singles final clash at the Odisha Masters Super 100 after registering contrasting semifinal victories here on Saturday.

The 18-year-old Hooda, a winner of the 2022 edition and 2023 Abu Dhabi Masters, was stretched by former junior world No. 1 Tasnim Mir before prevailing 18-21, 21-16, 21-16 in a hard-fought encounter that lasted an hour.

After conceding the opening game, Hooda raised her intensity, controlled the rallies better and showed superior temperament in the closing stages of the next two games to book her place in the final.

In the other semifinal, Assam’s Isharani produced a strong comeback to defeat Tanvi Hemanth 18-21, 21-7, 21-7.

In the men's singles, second seed Kiran Geroge and Rounak Chouhan, who were part of India's historic World Junior Championships medal-winning squad, will clash in the semifinal to decide the finalist.

In the mixed doubles semifinals, India’s S. Kanapuram and R. Uthayasooriyan bowed out after going down 16-21, 19-21 to fifth seeds Dejan Ferdinansyah and B. Wardana of Indonesia.

The Indonesian pair kept their composure in both games, handling pressure situations better to seal a straight-game victory and progress to the final. PTI ATK UNG