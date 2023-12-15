Odisha Masters: Ponnappa-Crasto, Okuhara move into semis

Cuttack, Dec 15 (PTI) Former world No.1 Nozomi Okuhara cantered into the women's singles semifinals, while ace doubles shuttlers Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto fought their way into the doubles last four stage of the Odisha Masters Open here Friday.

In the quarterfinals, the Indian duo was up against Sung Shuo-yun and Yu Chien Hui of Chinese Taipei and came up with a bold performance, winning 22-20, 20-22, 21-14.

Japanese Okuhara barely batted an eyelid in her seamless 21-5, 21-13 triumph over Indonesia's Ruzana in the quarterfinals.

However, another Indian pair of Rutuparna Panda-Swetaparna Panda was ousted by Jesita Putri Miantoro-Febi Setianingrum of Indonesia 21-9, 21-15.

The mixed doubles pair of Crasto and Dhruv Kapila displayed great composure and banked on the momentum to beat Marwan Farza-Jessica Maya Rismawardani of Indonesia 21-16, 21-11.

In the meantime, B Sumeeth Reddy-N Sikki Reddy pair put on a fight against Mads Vestergaard and Christine Busch of Denmark in the quarterfinal before going down 20-22, 21-16, 21-18.

In the men’s singles, World Junior Championships bronze medallist Ayush Shetty emerged a 21-16, 21-14 winner over Subhankar Dey.

Kiran George also came up with an easy 21-10, 21-16 victory over Meiraba Luwang Maisnam to advance to the semifinal. But Chirag Sen had tough luck as he was knocked out by Satish Kumar Karunakaran 21-10, 21-16.

Unnati Hooda fought back to win her match against Anupama Upadhyaya 16-21, 21-7, 21-15 and qualified for the semifinal. PTI AYG UNG