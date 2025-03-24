Odisha, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Jharkhand register wins in National Women’s Hockey League

Ranchi, Mar 24 (PTI) Odisha, Mizoram, Maharashtra and Jharkhand registered wins in their respective matches of the National Women’s Hockey League Final Phase here on Monday.

In the first match, Odisha defeated Haryana 2-0 in Pool A. Prativa Kindo (9th minute) and Shibani Lugun (59th) scored for Odisha to take the game away from table toppers Haryana.

Mizoram defeated Madhya Pradesh 2-1 in another Pool A match. Laltlachhungi (42nd) and Manglawmsang (58th) scored for Mizoram while Suneeta Kumari (54th) struck the consolation goal for Madhya Pradesh.

With this win, Mizoram is now at the third position in the pool standings whereas Madhya Pradesh slipped to fifth position.

Maharashtra defeated Bengal 4-2 to secure their first win in the tournament. Sanika Chandrakant Mane (18th), Tanushree Dinesh Kadu (29th), Nikku Gurjar (54th) and Khushi (56th) scored for Maharashtra.

Jamuna Ekka (3rd) opened account for Bengal while captain Subila Tirkey (48th) scored the other goal.

Maharashtra is now at the sixth position whereas Bengal is yet to open account in the pool standings.

In the last match of the day, Jharkhand defeated Manipur 8-0 in Pool A.

Sangita Kumari (2nd, 21st, 48th) and Sweety Dungdung (20th, 35th, 51st) scored a hat-trick each while Pinki Kumari (23rd, 37th) struck a brace.

Jharkhand is now at the fourth position in the pool standings whereas Manipur is at the seventh position with one win in the tournament.