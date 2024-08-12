Odisha Naval Tata clinches women''s title in Hockey India Junior Academy Championship

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre beat Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy 5-3 in the penalty shootout to clinch the women's title in the Hockey India Junior Men and Women Academy Championship Zone A & B, here on Monday.

The two teams were earlier tied 2-2 as Prabhjot Kaur (34’) and Surekha Bahala (54’) found the back of the net for Odisha Naval Tata, whereas Rubby (14’) and Ribka (45’) scored one each for Roundglass Punjab.

Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy trumped Salute Hockey Academy 5-1 with Priya producing a hat-trick in the third-place contest.

In men's quarterfinals, Roundglass Punjab beat SAIL Hockey Academy 4-1 as Japnit Singh, Sunny, Gursewak Singh and Amandeep scored one goal each.

Namdhari XI routed Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy 6-1 with Navraj Singh netting four goals.

SGPC Hockey Academy beat Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy Jarkhar-Ludhiana 5-2, courtesy strikes from Shershubjit Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Diljeet Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Harshdeep Singh.

Odisha Naval Tata crushed Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta 6-0, with Yojin Minz scoring a hat-trick. PTI AYG DDV