Odisha Sports minister felicitates Kishore Kumar Jena for winning silver in Asian Games

Bhubaneswar: Odisha's Sports and Youth Services Minister T K Behera felicitated Javelin star Kishore Kumar Jena for his stellar performance at the recently concluded Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Jena clinched the silver medal in the Asian Games with a personal best of 87.54 m, also securing his place in the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. The only athlete to outperform him in the event was his Indian teammate Neeraj Chopra, who bagged the gold.

Behera felicitated Jena at a function held at the Tennis Centre in the Kalinga Sports Complex on Monday. The felicitation ceremony was attended by Chairman Hockey Promotion Council Dilip Tirkey, Director Sports Siddhartha Das, officials of the Odisha Olympic Association, the Sports Department, coaches and athletes.

The minister lauded Jena as an inspiration for his hard work and for bringing international recognition to Odisha.

Behera said, "Jena's hard work and dedication have truly shone a spotlight on sports in Odisha, making us all incredibly proud. He has made exceptional growth as an athlete in the last few years and stands as a shining example for our youth, showing them that with determination, anything is possible. I am certain he will bring many more accolades to India and Odisha including the upcoming Paris Olympics in 2024.".

The minister also assured support for Jena for his preparations for the upcoming Paris Olympics.